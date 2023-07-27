Preston North End kick-start the 2023/24 season with an away trip to Bristol City. The Lilywhites will be eager to start with a positive result at Ashton Gate.

They have a pre-season friendly clash to get through first this weekend against Stockport County. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Cardiff City man departs

Cardiff City have let defender Tom Davies join Kilmarnock on a season-loan loan. The 19-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, spent time at Pontypridd United earlier this year. He has now been allowed to leave the Bluebirds again to get some experience under his belt.

Stoke City land stopper

Stoke City have signed AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan. The Republic of Ireland international has been given the green light to link up with the Potters having fallen down the pecking order with the Cherries in the Premier League. He will now become ex-Preston boss Alex Neil’s number one at the Bet365 Stadium.

The stopper has told his new club’s website: “This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I am pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City.

“It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the Club, especially with the new signings that are arriving. I have heard good things about the Club from players here now – including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens - and others who have played here before.”

Huddersfield Town bring in defender

