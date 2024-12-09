PNE's last result was a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End’s aim in the Championship is clear over the festive period - to turn draws into wins.

The Lilywhites have shared the spoils in their last four matches, and have drawn the second most games (10) in the division - which West Bromwich Albion better by one, at the time of writing.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom is firmly of the belief his side’s performances ought to have yielded more points, while some contentious decisions have gone against PNE in matches.

But, the table is the table and Preston will need to pick up wins far more regularly, if they are to pull away from the wrong end. It’s a midweek trip to Cardiff City up next, before Leeds United at home.

With most teams having played 19 fixtures, how does the form table look in the second tier? Courtesy of Football Web Pages, we take a look across the last 10 Championship games - with goal difference in brackets...

Leeds United 22 pts (+12) Sheffield United 20 pts (+7) Burnley 19 pts (+7) Middlesbrough 17 pts (+8) Sunderland 17 pts (+4) Watford 17 pts (+4) Millwall 17 pts (+3) Blackburn Rovers 16 pts (0) Sheffield Wednesday 15 pts (-1) Bristol City 14 pts (+4) Cardiff City 13 pts (+3) Coventry City 13 pts (+1) West Brom 12 pts (+1) Swansea City 12 pts (-1) Portsmouth 12 pts (-3) Queens Park Rangers 11 pts (-1) Stoke City 11 pts (-2) Luton Town 11 pts (-6) Norwich City 10 pts (-1) Preston North End 10 pts (-3) Plymouth Argyle 9 pts (-16) Derby County 8 pts (-4) Oxford United 7 pts (-10) Hull City 3 pts (-9)