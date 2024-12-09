PNE drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend - former Manchester City youth, Fleetwood, Huddersfield and Doncaster coach Steve Eyre watched the game for BBC Radio Lancashire

I do not watch Preston North End every week, but during radio commentary on Saturday I described it as their best, first half away performance I had seen. I thought the team were absolutely excellent, fully committed and that Sheffield Wednesday had very few answers to what Preston were serving up. We saw lots of interchanging, quick throw-ins, tackling, retrieving of the ball, counter-attacking and the early goal - which came from Emil Riis, on the back of a five minute spell of positive play.

For me, growing up, I always recognised the Sheffield Wednesday faithful as one which really gets behind their team and manager - almost to the point where it is a carnival atmosphere at Hillsborough. The fact they were silent very early, then a few moans and by half-time resounding boos from three stands of the stadium - I think that goes hand-in-hand with the excellent Preston performance. I do also think that every player contributed to that. Obviously, it ended up being a half-time concern and full-time disappointment that the one-goal lead wasn't followed up with goals two and three, which I thought the team deserved.

There were a couple of key moments in the second half which I spotted. But, firstly I think it's only right to mention the fantastic through ball pass from Mads Frokjaer and amazing timing of the run, from Kaine Kesler-Hayden - which led to the team’s first golden chance. It didn't help he was on the wrong side of the field, naturally. Riis then forced a great save out of the goalkeeper; it was encouraging to see the number of shots delivered by North End, though the goalkeeper was well positioned for most of those.

But, I thought half-time was fantastic for North End - it must've been great to hear those boos, albeit another 10 minutes at Wednesday would've been ideal at that stage. I expected Sheffield Wednesday to get better in the second half, but they didn't. It was North End who continued as they were and there really was the golden opportunity to get that second goal, which I think would've literally sent some of the Hillsborough crowd home - they were that disgruntled. It fell to Brad Potts, who composed himself and made the right choice from close range.

Unfortunately, the execution of the dinked effort missed the target and if he had that chance again, he'd probably try that effort again, but correct it. Or, he may have wished he fired it across the goalkeeper like one of his last goals. That was a heart in mouth moment, but I have to say that Preston's play down the left hand side was absolutely fantastic all afternoon. There was Kesler-Hayden's running and Frokjaer was basically at the heart of it all, but it was Sam Greenwood who was devastating in the left wing position - three or four times in the game, firing the ball across. The caveat to that - while it was devastating play - is that one of your forwards is putting the ball in from the left and not in the box to tap home.

We all recognise Potts should've scored, but I really admired his positive attitude to recover from his personal disappointment and keep taking the ball forward, to try and increase the lead. The boos and discontent got stronger, but Kesler-Hayden did tackle recklessly; it doesn't help that he is on the wrong side of the penalty area, for two big moments in the game. One, for his shot at goal and two, his tackle for the penalty. After Josh Windass missed, there were still opportunities for North End to share those last few minutes of the game. I thought Sheffield Wednesday started to improve and quicken up, pretty much because the crowd demanded so.

For me, the combative brilliance of Ali McCann on a yellow card saw less of a performance from him in the last 20 minutes. I also saw that in the last game I watched at Deepdale. And, the decision to take Frokjaer off meant their most creative player had left the field, as well as their most combative player being in combat a lot less. So, for me, that allowed Wednesday some impetus and the chance to take the game to North End in the closing stages. Sadly, it was a case of shaking hands on a draw which should've been all three.

I was so impressed with everybody, saw a brilliant first half performance and great 75 minutes. But, whilst the team has two wing-backs out of position, their best player not on for the last 15 minutes and their most combative player booked after 60, I don't really know how Preston will comfortably get to full-time, if that remains the blueprint. I think an improvement in squad depth will allow North End to be as strong, committed and creative. They have not really got like-for-like, level replacements. On the topic of substitutions on the day, those players on the bench do not have to be sat there cold or wet. No substitute has to be. They can spend time warming up, limbering up and being warm.

I just think, in personnel, the team probably needs four new players and ideally, they come straight into the starting XI. The next set of players who come into the club need to be recognised starters and that hasn't happened in the last couple of windows, really. Just back to one fairly recent addition, who does start though, I think Frokjaer is North End’s best player. He always seems to find a big turning circle, time on the ball and he rarely gets fouled - because his intelligence allows him to pick up the ball. It is so hard to tackle and foul him.

At Hillsborough, he found himself in positions on the left, collected the ball and built some quality play. I think, what has been missing from him and Greenwood, is the fact that one has possibly played and not the other. It really felt to me that I watching two players connect in a football team at the weekend. They were completely on the same wavelength, had equal talent and the weight of their passing was perfect. Each player knew what the other one was going to do next.

In the first half, there was a spell when Frokjaer's talent, Greenwood's skill and Kesler-Hayden's athleticism combined was unplayable. That was all through Frokjaer - who looks fit, ready for action and up to the speed. When he went off, I think a lot of Preston's creativity and hope went with it. Greenwood was equally excellent. There are hundreds of players in the Football League who are fit, capable and can play the first pass.

But, there aren't many who can play the last pass - which often helps you win the game. We almost see that with regularity from his set-plays and we saw it, devastatingly, when he operated out on the left wing and serviced the penalty area. Where does the result leave North End? I think there will be two ways of thinking, but only one message: how well they played and how many chances they created. You are trying to feed that into your training week and next game, with the caveat or concern of potentially not being able to play like that in the next match.

Looking back, that was definitely two points dropped. But, when you get sides of Hillsborough booing their team off at half-time and full-time, there should be encouragement for North End going forward. Every game is so tough, of course. I was really impressed with their performance, but as I have said I don't think improvement will be obvious while two wing-backs are out of position, the best player leaves the field on 75 minutes - granted he has recently returned from injury - and the most combative player is basically avoiding a second yellow card for the last half-hour.