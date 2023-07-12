Preston North End are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend. The Lilywhites will be taking on League Two side Barrow.

The game gives Ryan Lowe a chance to give some of his new signings some minutes. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Signing number three

Preston have tied up a deal to sign Duane Holmes from Huddersfield Town. The midfielder has penned a two-year deal with the Lancashire outfit. He has spent the past two years with the Terriers and scored 10 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions to date.

Free agent stance

Bradley Dack isn’t training with the Lilywhites amid online speculation, as per a report by LancashireLive. The attacking midfielder is a free agent following his departure from Blackburn Rovers. He will be weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Transfer update from the boss

Lowe has confirmed that his side are in talks with more potential additions. After securing Holmes’ signature, he told the club website: “We’ve added two players with a lot of quality in the past couple of days so I’m really pleased, and we’re in negotiations with a few other players so we’re looking to keep adding over the next few weeks.”

Ex-loan man opens up about spell

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has admitted that he found at Deepdale tough in the last campaign. The youngster has now linked up with Hull City on a temporary basis. He has said, as per HullLive: “It was my first full proper season playing men’s football and as a young player, you learn a lot when you’re on the ropes a little bit. At times it was hard, and in those hard times, you learn a lot, a lot more than when you’re playing well.”

Director speaks out

