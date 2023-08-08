Liverpool were in action at Preston North End’s Deepdale home on Monday evening in a pre-season friendly. The Reds locked horns with SV Darmstadt as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won 3-1 in front of a packed out stadium. Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luiz Diaz were on the scoresheet for the Merseyside outfit. Mathias Honsak scored for their opponents.

Liverpool gave minutes to new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister. Stars such as Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Allisson also featured.

Darmstadt are in the Bundesliga after their promotion from Bundesliga.2 last term. They are the home to former Everton striker Fraser Hornby and ex-Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann.

Speaking after the clash, Klopp said: “With the physical state I am really happy, we looked really fresh, looked really good - now, in the next five or six days, we have to find a formation for the Chelsea game, not for the whole season, and then we go from there. All OK, nobody got injured, so that’s the most important thing. We came through so far OK and that’s good.

“The pre-season never ends after the first Premier League game. It always goes at least until the first international break. After that we should be then in a different position, that’s clear. We have to use these full weeks without international football [which is] what we will do.”

Why did Liverpool play at Deepdale?

The reason why Liverpool played against Darmstadt at Deepdale was because they couldn’t play it at Anfield. Their ground is being extended at the Anfield Road Stand which meant they needed a neutral venue.