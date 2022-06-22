Championship fixture release day: everything you need to know as Preston North End learn their 2022/23 schedule

It is gearing up to be a very important season for North End, who are hoping to have a run at promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Their full 46-game season will be revealed on Thursday morning but the contests are all subject to change and can be moved if picked for TV broadcast.

Last season the Lilywhites opened their campaign with newly promoted Hull City, then League One champions, and were humbled 4-1 at Deepdale. They ended their season in opposite fashion however with a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough, ending Boro’s hopes of finishing in the play-off places.

PNE will learn their Championship fixture list on Thursday.

One fixture that will undoubtedly be the first that fans will look for will be the game against Lancashire rivals Blackpool – now managed by former North Ender Michael Appleton - especially after North End’s 1-0 win over the Seasiders in April.

A new addition to the second tier from this season is Burnley, who alongside Watford and Norwich City, were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Rounding off a quartet of North West clubs in the Championship is Wigan Athletic, who won League One last season, and are joined by Rotherham United and Sunderland – the latter managed by former PNE boss Alex Neil.

The season begins on Saturday, July 30, a week earlier than last season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship will pause from November 13 until December 9, a period which covers the group games and the first stage of knockout fixtures.

PNE will also find out who they are to play in the first round of the Carabao Cup On Thursday. The draw, which is split into northern and southern sections, is due to begin at 2.30pm on Sky Sports News – North End are ball number 24 for the draw.

The Lilywhites enjoyed their time in the Carabao Cup last season, a rare high point in a struggling start to their campaign. They beat Mansfield Town 3-0 in the first round before a memorable 4-2 victory at Morecambe – a game filled with an excellent atmosphere and excellent goals.