Preston North End striker hunt update as new links emerge with international at Bristol City

The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate and made only seven starts last season for the Robins under Nigel Pearson.

But the Lancashire Post understands that there is nothing imminent on the striker’s front, with North End still weighing up their options.

Bristol Live have reported that PNE have enquired about the availability of the Bermuda international to see what it would take to bring the striker to Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Alan Browne holds off the challenge from Bristol City's Nahki Wells.

The Lilywhites are aware of what it would take for Wells, and likewise for Andre Gray who was also linked with a move to PR1, but both would have to lower wages to what they have been used to in recent season.

Agents are regularly putting their clients into clubs to try and fashion moves, and this is believed to be one such case.

Wells was an expensive buy for City, who shelled out £5m to prise him away from Burnley, and therefore is on a healthy wage. His reduced play time of late would mean it would make sense for Pearson to move him on.

He was also bought for £5m by the Clarets from Huddersfield Town, but did not start a game at Turf Moor.

An 18-month loan spell at Queens Park Rangers is the standout for Wells in recent years, netting 13 times at the start of his second season with the R’s before the Robins swooped in January.