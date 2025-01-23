Championship club 'bid' for ex-Stoke City man after Preston North End and Swansea City transfer links
Preston North End have been credited with interest in Luke Cundle but the Wolves man is wanted by another Championship club.
According to London News Online - following reports from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook - Millwallhave lodged a mid for the 22-year-old. Former PNE chief Alex Neil is now in charge of the Lions and looking to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts on February 3.
Millwall sold star man Romain Esse to Crystal Palace last week for a deal reportedly rising to £14.5million, so Neil has funds to spend. Cundle, who has been linked with Preston, Swansea City and Bristol City in recent weeks, is said to have been watched by Neil on Monday evening when playing for Wolves U21s.
The attacking midfielder has had loan spells at Swansea, Plymouth Argyle and most recently Stoke City. It was reported that Wolves’ £4million price tag put second tier clubs off in the summer transfer window and Cundle stayed put at Molineux.
He has therefore been limited to U21 football - and one outing in the EFL Trophy - during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign. Cundle, across his stints at Argyle and Stoke last season, scored six goals and assisted seven in 43 appearances.
Preston have completed two pieces of incoming business this month. Lewis Gibson was snapped up permanently from Plymouth and Jayden Meghoma then arrived on loan from Brentford. North End boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted the Lilywhites may not recruit further than that in this window.
That is a contrast to the Lions who promise to be active, potentially right up until deadline day. Millwall have also been linked with a permanent move for current loan striker Josh Coburn, whose parent club is Middlesbrough. Neil absolutely wants a Esse replacement in the building.
“I think we’d certainly be looking to replace Romain,” he said. “I think we spoke about Aaron Connolly being a replacement for Bradshaw, which I think is a fair comment, but we certainly need to replace Romain.
