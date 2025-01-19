Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have already made two new additions this month

Preston North End have been involved in numerous transfer rumours so far this month, as the January window approaches its half way stage.

The Lilywhites have made two signings at this moment in time, acquiring defender Lewis Gibson from Plymouth for a fee in the region of £1.5 million - before taking Brentford’s young left-back, Jayden Meghoma, on loan.

Down below, we recap every player Paul Heckingbottom’s side has been linked with at this point in the window.

Emir Karic

According to Football Insider, North End had been eyeing up Sturm Graz left-back Emir Karic to help bolster their defensive options - something Heckingbottom had previously stated he was particularly keen to do. Talks were supposedly ongoing with the Austrian Bundesliga side - who only brought the 27-year-old to the Merkur Arena from Darmstadt in the summer. Any interest may well have waned following Meghoma’s arrival at Deepdale.

Joe Low

Preston are understood to be admirers of Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low, as per reports. PNE apparently made contact over Low - who is out of contract at Adams Park this summer. A £750,000 asking price has been mentioned which would take PNE’s defensive investment on permanent deals beyond £2m this month.

Low has also been strongly linked with a move to fellow Championship side Swansea City. The Welsh international was born in Cardiff and came through the ranks at Bristol City - where he worked with current Swans boss and former Robins under-23s chief Luke Williams.

On the links, Williams said this week: "He is a player that I have worked with before. I don't know exactly where we are in terms of bids being rejected - I need to catch up with the chairman. But he is certainly a player that we like."

Joseph Rosales

Another rumour more apparent earlier in the window, journalist Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that left-wing back Joseph Rosales was closing in on a loan move to Deepdale until the end of the season, with an option to buy. However, the links have since gone quiet.

Rosales is a 24-year-old who plays for MLS side Minnesota United. He mainly plays at left-back but is capable of playing as a left-sided or centre midfielder. He's made 95 appearances for Minnesota's first team since making his debut for them in 2021.

Eric Ramsay, previously a first-team coach at Manchester United, is the manager of Minnesota. When Rosales penned his new contract, he said: “He’s someone that we love as a player, love as a character, and someone who I think has a really high ceiling in the game. He obviously started the season incredibly well; he represented a lot of what we did at our very best.”

Adam Phillips

North End have once again been linked with a move for Barnsley midfielder Phillips during the January transfer window, following reports that PNE were interested in the player last summer. The Tykes man is having another strong season at Oakwell with eight goals and five assists across all competitions.

It’s been suggested that North End and Swansea City have been ‘plotting bids’ for the player throughout the window, but neither side have offered anything concrete as of yet. Phillips, who has recently turned 27, has 18 months left to run on his Barnsley contract.

The Tykes’ head coach Darrell Clarke recently confirmed to the Yorkshire Post that the club hadn’t received any offers for Phillips. “Phillo is obviously a talented player, but there’s been no bids,” said the Barnsley boss.

Adam Phillips. | Picture: Tony Johnson.

Warren Davis

PNE were suggested to be keeping close tabs on Irish teenage starlet Warren Davis last week, as reported by the Football Insider. The attacking midfielder currently plays for League of Ireland side Drogheda United. Fellow Championship side Cardiff City are reportedly also keen to fight for the Irishman’s signature. Despite being only 19-years-old, Davis has featured 58 times for Drogheda while representing the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 level. The No.10 scored four goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions last season.

Luke Cundle

Preston North End have supposedly held an interest in Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle for over a month now, with a quartet of Championship clubs apparently keen on the player. Swansea, Bristol City and Millwall are all suggested to have thrown their hat in the ring, as per Welsh Online.

Cundle made a temporary move to Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2023 and then followed boss Steven Schumacher to Stoke City that January. He racked up 43 appearances across those two spells, scoring six goals and assisting seven more. However, an asking price of £4million put off any potential suitors.

Warrington-born Cundle is under contract at Molineux until the summer of 2026, with Wolves apparently open to a permanent sale, due to the midfielder making only seven first team appearances since his debut in 2019.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Preston North End are not expected to make a move for Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp. The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 32-year-old earlier in the window, along with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers. Clubs in the MLS and Netherlands were also said to be considering a swoop for the Ghana international.

However, the Lancashire Post poured cold water over the speculation regarding PNE. The Eagles man has been limited to 14 substitute appearances across all competitions for Oliver Glasner’s side this season.

Jack MacKenzie

Preston, Sheffield United and Stoke City were all linked with Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie towards the end of 2024. Now, with the 24-year-old yet to extend his Dons contract beyond the summer, there is reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday. The defender is now free to speak to clubs directly about a potential move.