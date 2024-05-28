Robbie Brady (L) will play for the Republic of Ireland in June. The Preston North End star will be in decent condition for pre-season. (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Latest headlines from around the Championship including a manager learning his fate after losing a big game.

Preston North End players are keeping themselves busy ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The season finished more than three weeks ago and most players are on a break, but others still have things to do. Alan Browne still hasn’t signed a new deal whilst there are some players that will be on international duty next month, with pre-season starting just a few weeks later.

Here’s the latest headlines from around the Championship...

Daniel Farke to keep Leeds United job

Leeds United have ‘full faith’ in Daniel Farke, despite missing out on promotion. The Sun journalist Justin Allen said that the 47-year-old will remain his post at Elland Road and has the backing of the board at Elland Road.

The 47-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2027, and will be trusted to guide the club back to the Premier League at the second attempt. Leeds lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday but have been installed as the favourites to win the division.

Norwich City striker to depart for £6m

Norwich City are finalising the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup, who should be appointed as the Canaries boss at the end of the week. The 35-year-old is joining from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland with just the finer details to be agreed.

Hoff Thorup however might not be afforded the opportunity to work with striker Adam Idah, who is expected to join Celtic this summer. The Daily Record is reporting that the Scottish Premiership winners want to fulfil manager Brendan Rodgers' wish and that is to sign him on a permanent basis.

Idah scored the winner in the Scottish Cup final last weekend and Celtic are willing to pay the £6m to sign him. The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 16 games after joining in January.

North End star gets international call-up

Robbie Brady has been named in the Ireland squad for their upcoming fixtures next month. The Boys in Green - managed by Man United legend John o'Shea - face Hungary on Tuesday, June 4 and Portugal a week later on June 11.

Brady made 32 appearances over the course of the 2023/24 season and his off season will consist of playing for his country. He played back in March against Belgium and Switzerland, and will be looking to add to the 62 caps he has made already.

Will Still in contention for Sunderland

Will Still remains in consideration for the Sunderland job after despite having an interview with Norwich City, according to Football Insider.

