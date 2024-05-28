Liam Millar has attracted interest from three other Championship clubs. (Image: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns)

A Preston North End star could line up against eight time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi next month.

Preston North End star Liam Millar is continuing to train in the off season as he prepares for a busy summer.

The 24-year-old is back in his native Canada after the season ended more three weeks ago. Footballers are afforded down time when their campaigns finish, but Millar isn't putting his feet up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He's been training with Athelite Lab in Canada, alongside fitness training Juan Patarroyo. A few clips have been uploaded of Millar doing some individual training, both with and without the ball.

Patarroyo in a post shared earlier this month said: "Back in the lab with my bro Liam Millar. Keeping the blades sharp for June."

Millar's post-season workout hasn't gone amiss as he has been called up by the Canada national team for their friendlies next month. He is part of a 23-man squad that includes the likes of Ike Ugbo that played for Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday this season, as well as Real Madrid superstar Alphonso Davies.

Canada - now managed by former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch - play the Netherlands and France on Thursday, June 6 and Sunday, June 9. It is an opportunity for Millar to impress the new manager and earn his place in the Canada squad for the Copa America which runs from June 20 to July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada play the Netherlands in their opening match on Friday, June 21 and that could see Millar line up against Lionel Messi, as well as many other World Cup winning stars. They also play Peru (June 25) and Chile (June 30).

Should the North American outfit do well in the tournament then North End as well as several of the other teams interested in signing him could find themselves waiting a while to secure his signature. Burnley and Sheffield United have recently joined the race to sign Millar along with Sunderland who have had interest in him for the past few months.

The latest on the situation is that North End remain in discussions with FC Basel over signing him permanently but could miss out on signing him if the Swiss club do not lower their valuation on the 24-time Canada international. No obligation to buy was included in the loan deal and that allows clubs to make a pitch to Basel and Millar.