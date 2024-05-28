Preston North End supporters will start planning their journeys from next month. The Championship fixtures are released in mid-June. (Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Preston North End will travel up and down England again next season - with some old rivalries renewed.

Preston North End know the 23 other teams that they will be playing in the 2024/25 Championship season.

Southampton's 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday at Wembley meant that the Whites would be spending another year in the second tier. Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game as the Saints won promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated last season.

It's been known for a couple of weeks which teams would be joining the Lilywhites from the division above and below. Sheffield United were relegated after a difficult campaign along with Burnley and Luton Town.

Portsmouth won the League One title, and were later joined by Derby County who won promotion on the final day of the regular season. Oxford United shocked many by winning the play-offs after only confirming their involvement in the end of season spectacle on the final day of their campaign.

The Championship said goodbye to Rotherham United who had a dismal season, and their reaction to that has been to sign several new players including former North End man Joe Rafferty. Huddersfield Town after having Neil Warnock and Darren Moore as their managers went down under Andre Breitenreiter, and he later left his role. Birmingham City who were play-off contenders in October went down with interim boss Gary Rowett unable to keep Blues from dropping out of the division.

Sunderland are still on the hunt for a manager whilst Cardiff City haven’t yet sorted out Erol Bulut’s contract. Hull City missed out on the Championship play-offs and parted with Liam Rosenior, and Tim Walter remains the favourite for the Tigers post.

Excitement is building for what the next 12 months has in store for us. Supporters will be excited by the prospect of visiting some grounds that they haven’t done for a few seasons. Fratton Park is an historic ground and the South Coast club are doing up their stadium after a 12-year absence from the league. Luton Town was seen as quirky in the Premier League and supporters will be able to visit there again if they haven't.

Some games will generate more interest than others do and in North End's case, their games against Blackburn Rovers and Burnley will be the ones that every one wants a ticket for.

Here, according to Football Ground Guide and Away Games are estimates of what kind of allocations all Championship clubs can receive this season. *Please note, that allocations will vary based on the importance of the fixture such as a local derby and the potential need for segregation, as well as the scheduling, such as a long midweek trip for a team hundreds of miles away.

Estimated 2024/25 Championship away allocations

Plymouth Argyle - 1,300

Portsmouth - 1,400 - 2,800.

Luton Town - 1,500

Cardiff City - 1,800

Swansea City - 2,000

Burnley - 2,500

Oxford United - 2,513

Hull City - 2,600

Derby County - 2,700.

Sheffield United - 3,000

Sunderland - 3,000

West Brom - 3,000.

Leeds United - 3,000.

Middlesbrough - 3,500.

Sheffield Wednesday - 3,700.

Blackburn Rovers - 4,000.