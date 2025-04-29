Sam Greenwood | Getty Images

PNE are looking to secure survival in the Championship on the final day of the season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Paul Heckingbottom and Liam Manning will be hoping for injury boosts on the final day of the season.

It’s a massive last fixture of the campaign at Ashton Gate, as Preston North End fight for survival and Bristol City aim to secure a Championship play-off place. Both sides head into the game on the back of defeats, with PNE having lost at home to Plymouth Argyle while the Robins were thrashed at leaders Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As far as North End’s squad looks ahead of the away trip, several important first team players are expected to remain sidelined for the contest. Ali McCann (calf) and Brad Potts (hamstring) have been dearly missed in recent weeks and joined on the treatment table.

Mads Frokjaer suffered a hamstring blow towards the end of the Easter Monday loss at Hull City - against whom Will Keane (calf) and Sam Greenwood (hamstring) were surprise absentees. Neither of those returned against Plymouth but Leeds loan man Greenwood has been given a chance for the final day.

Jack Whatmough has also been out since February with a season-ending calf injury against Wycombe Wanderers, in the FA Cup. A glaring omission has been between the sticks for Preston, too. During the March international break, Freddie Woodman suffered an ankle injury which ruled him out for the season.

Possible PNE squad vs Bristol City: Cornell, Stowell; Storey, Porteous, Bauer, Gibson, Lindsay, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Meghoma; Ledson, Thordarson, Whiteman, T. Carroll, Brady, Greenwood; Osmajic, Riis, Evans, Felipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City injury overview

The Robins’ woes are not quite as bad as North End’s but boss Liam Manning could remain without some important players. Versatile defender Cameron Pring was forced off on Easter Monday with a hamstring issue and isn’t expected to feature again this season.

"He's actually got a scan today," said Manning, in last week’s press conference. "He's not looking good, to be honest. We don't know the seriousness but I can't see him being involved in the last two, to be honest. But in terms of seriousness we'll find out today.”

In addition to that, midfield general Joe Williams - linked with Preston last summer - has a minor quad problem. He has not got off the bench in the last two games and didn’t take part in the warm-up, ahead of facing Luton Town last week.

“He's carrying the same, it flared up a little in the Sunderland game his quad,” said Manning. “We did, I think, a half job before settling it enough where he can play through the pain. That's the stage we're at. We've got a few who are carrying knocks and bits that need addressing in the summer but obviously, with the position we're in, everybody's pushing themselves through the pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need that and it speaks volumes in terms of how all in the lads are. We're stretched, we know we're light and the lads are giving absolutely everything. What the boys have done a terrific job of is when we've lost somebody be it through injury or suspension or we've changed things, people have stepped up and delivered and that doesn't change. We need everybody to be at their best."

Two other players who will play no part are first team regulars Luke McNally and Mark Sykes. Former Burnley and Stoke City man, McNally, was dealt a horrible anterior cruciate ligament injury blow back in February. As for Sykes - who has scored three goals this campaign - he pulled his quad in mid-April and Manning does not expect him to play again in 2024/25.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End manager's admission over player contract decisions