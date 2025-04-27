Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE were beaten by Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says razor focus on beating Bristol City is now all the Lilywhites can do.

The Deepdale outfit are in serious relegation trouble, heading into the final day at Ashton Gate. PNE lost 1-2 at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, with it now one win in North End’s last 14 league games - and two points collected from the previous seven games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With other teams around them winning once again at the weekend, Preston sit 20th - level on points with 21st placed Luton Town and one point clear of 22nd placed Hull City. Saturday saw Cardiff City relegated and effectively Plymouth Argyle too, given their vastly inferior goal difference.

North End had not been in the relegation picture a few weeks ago but freefall form has left their second tier status in serious doubt. Heckingbottom has not been in this position before as a manager and says, if PNE do survive, it must be a huge wake up call for the club.

“Yeah, a scare like this, 100 per cent,” said Heckingbottom. “But listen, all I'm focused on is next week... the preparation and then the performance, that's it. That's what we mentioned today. Performance, the missing bits was both boxes. We should have been having a totally different conversation, but I've said that too many times, haven't I?

“In my mind, when you're looking at the group and where we need to improve, that's been the one consistent flaw in our performances. When we've had the performance, when we've had the chances, we've not picked up enough three points and that's been the tale of it. And when we've not been at our best, we've not been able to get over the line like Plymouth have today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s (all focus) on us, yeah. That's all we are. Prepare for Bristol. We know what they are. Obviously, they've got a big game on Monday night which can determine where they are. But again, we have to prepare for them at their best. They're fighting for their three points to make sure they're in the play-offs; we're fighting for the three points to make sure we stay in this league.”

“I was hoping he’d be fit...”

Heckingbottom welcomed Ryan Ledson back to the bench on Saturday but his options remained largely depleted. Will Keane and Sam Greenwood stayed sidelined after missing the Easter Monday clash against Hull City, with Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann and Brad Potts also out. The PNE boss went with Andrew Hughes at left wing-back over Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma, which was the main dilemma in his mind.

“Yeah, we're looking at that but obviously, their size and then Jayden’s productivity at the top end, I felt we'd have a lot of the ball like today,” said Heckingbottom. “The reason I brought Jayden off last week and put Hughesy on was - Hughesy is a centre-back but he's more comfortable going on the outside and getting crosses in... delivering, attacking the back post.

“Jayden is more comfortable in his 1v1 defensive duties. That was the call there. The rest, Ledo's only trained and we knew we had half-an-hour in him, maximum. Hopefully he'll be better for that now and a few more days training. I was hoping Sam would be fit but again, with the week he's had, there wasn't any intention to start him. We brought him in early to see how he was today. I was hoping he'd be fit but he's not made it.”

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom on relegation fears