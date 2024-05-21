Brandon Barker (R) was on loan at Preston North End in the 2018/19 season. He's now a free agent after being released by a League Two club. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A League Two club have confirmed they will be moving on a former Preston North End loanee.

Former Preston North End winger Brandon Barker finds himself without a club after he was told he would not be receiving a new contract offer by his club.

Morecambe announced their retained list and Barker is among the 12 Shrimps players that have not been offered new terms. The League Two outfit have five professional players under contract for next season and are without a manager after Ged Brannan's departure to Accrington Stanley.

Barker joined Morecambe on a short-term deal in January 2024 after returning from a spell in Cyprus with Omonia, who were managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. The 27-year-old appeared two times for Morecambe but suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

“He’s been the biggest disappointment for me – not him personally, but his injury – because I was desperate to see him play," said departing manager Brannan to the Lancaster Guardian in mid-April.

“It was just a freak injury, a turn on the artificial pitch in training, and I think everyone knew it was a pretty bad tear."

The former Manchester City youngster will now be tasked with finding the 11th club of his nine-year senior playing career. He began as a youth player at the Etihad and had loans at Rotherham United, NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End. During his time at Deepdale, he made 20 appearances and got two goals and two assists.

His form at North End did enough to persuade Rangers to sign him in August 2019 and he ended up playing 27 times for the Gers. Barker returned to England for a loan spell with Oxford United in 2021, and then joined Reading on a short-term deal.