Preston North End are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Bristol City’s Joe Williams.
The midfielder is out of contract at Ashton Gate and yet to pen fresh terms. Signed in the summer of 2020, for a reported £1.2million from Wigan Athletic, Williams has gone on to make 106 appearances for the Robins. Last season, he provided five assists in his 40 Championship appearances. Bristol Live report that North End are interested in him.
Williams has netted twice during his Robins career, having established himself as a regular over the last two seasons at City. His first year at the club was blighted by a hamstring injury. After the season Bristol City, who finished 11th - one point worse off than PNE - confirmed that talks over a new deal were ongoing with Williams.
The 27-year-old hails from Liverpool and started his career with Everton. In 2019, he was signed permanently by the Latics, after loan spells at Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers. Williams has made 213 appearances in the Championship, overall. Coincidentally, he previewed City’s trip to Preston in January and spoke highly of the Deepdale club.
"Yeah listen, I think Preston are a good side," said Williams. "Really well organised; they came to our place and I thought they were really good; started off really well. I think the manager is really good and they are obviously going through a bit of a tough time now. But yeah, they will be at home and I think they might want to come after us and frustrate us.”
