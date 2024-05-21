Liam Millar celebrates

Burnley and Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a move for Liam Millar this summer.

The Canadian scored five goals and assisted as many, in his 35 appearances for Preston North End last season. Millar has one year left on his FC Basel contract, having joined the Swiss club from Liverpool. In 2021, Basel paid a reported £1.3million for the winger - who had been out on loan at Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock.

Preston are keen to bring the 24-year-old back to Deepdale, but reports suggest they could now face competition from two of the relegated clubs. It’s claimed that ‘several’ Championship clubs - including Sunderland - are also admirers, along with clubs in Europe. PNE boss, Ryan Lowe, has already admitted the parent club’s valuation will have a big say.

When asked about the prospect of landing Millar permanently, Lowe told the Lancashire Post last month: “He has found a home here, his family are all here and his mum and dad are not far from here. He loves it, but again he is not our player - there is a football club that own him, paid money for him and value him.

“Liam has had a fantastic season for us, which we knew he would. But, all we can do is potentially put our best offer on the table. He knows that we’d love to keep him and I think Basel know we’d like to keep him. It’s easy for us to say we want to keep him, but I think Liam’s type of contract suits into the way we work. So, he is affordable, 100 per cent.