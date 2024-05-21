Steve Evans, Manager of Rotherham United

Defender was released by Pompey this summer

Rotherham United have signed former Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty - following his release from Portsmouth.

The 30-year-old played 39 games for League One champions, Pompey, last season. But, it was confirmed that boss John Mousinho would be letting him go upon the expiry of his Fratton Park contract. Rafferty played 68 games across his two seasons with the club - and new Millers manager, Steve Evans, has swooped in for the full back.

Rotherham re-appointed the 61-year-old towards the end of last season, luring him away from Stevenage. Evans will be tasked with taking the club back to the Championship and he has already made three signings, ahead of the summer transfer window opening on June 14. Rafferty is the second of those, with Jonson Clarke-Harris the first and Shaun McWilliams the second.

On signing, Rafferty said: “As soon as I found out I was leaving Portsmouth, I wanted to get something done as soon as, really. As soon as Rotherham came in, it was quite easy to get over the line. It’s important to find out where you are going to be next season and when this club came in, it was something I really wanted to do.

“I wouldn’t bother coming if I didn’t think there was a chance of being promoted, so that is something I definitely want to do. We had an amazing season last season and I want to do it all over again. I’ve got a lot of confidence and belief. I know we are putting a really good team together, which will put us in a good place for the season coming.