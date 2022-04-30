Barnsley v Preston North End confirmed line-ups: Ali McCann and Liam Lindsay start at Oakwell

Ali McCann and Liam Lindsay came into the side in place of Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes.

Cunningham, who was substituted at half-time of last Monday’s defeat to Blackburn, dropped to the bench while a gashed toe ruled Hughes out of the squad.

McCann was expected to drop at left wing-back, with Lindsay slotting into Hughes’ role on the left side of the back three.

Bambo Diaby returned to the bench, one of three former Barnsley players in the PNE squad – Lindsay and Brad Potts the other two.

Mikey O’Neill got another chance as a substitute, the teenager having recently been offered a professional contract.

Barnsley, whose relegation from the Championship was confirmed eight days ago, made five changes to their side.

Preston North End players arriving at Barnsley

The Tykes are under the interim charge of Martin Devaney who has stepped-up from the club’s Under-23 set-up.

The game has a 12.30pm kick-off on the instructions of South Yorkshire Police.

Barnsley: Walton, Moon, Sraha, Kitching, Hondermarck, Palmer, Styles, Wolfe, Marsh, Adeboyejo, Morris. Subs: Flavell, Christie-Davies, Ariely, Helliwell, Oduor, Bremang, Woodrow.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, McCann, Riis, Archer. Subs: Ripley, Diaby, Cunningham, Rafferty, O'Neill, Sinclair, Maguire.