Preston North End's young talent will benefit from new loans and pathways appointment says Ryan Lowe

This week it was announced that James Beet, who had been working as PNE’s senior recruitment analyst, had become player loans and pathways manager.

Beet’s focus will be to help players step up from the academy to the first-team set-up, more often than not with the help of a spell away on loan.

North End boss Lowe wants loans as high up the football pyramid as possible for young players who aren’t quite ready for a regular place in the first-team squad.

He intends have a small group of younger players to supplement a tighter-knit first-team squad next season, Mikey O’Neill having recently forced his way into the squad after impressing in the youth team and reserves.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “James had been doing some recruitment stuff and I felt it was a big job for a young lad recruiting the type of player I want.

"Hence we have changed his role. James has definitely got a bright future in the loans manager side of things.

Preston North End's attacking midfielder Mikey O'Neill

"He’s good with the players, he goes to watch lots of games and he’s in touch with other clubs.

"Next year we think there will be a lot of lads who we think can push on and represent Preston North End in the Championship and beyond but they need the right clubs to play at on loan.

"Ideally we need them to go to league clubs. I remember when I was playing that if a player went on loan from Preston they were going to League Two clubs.

"A player has to be good enough first and foremost but then the pathway has got to be better.

"We’ve got talent in our academy and we need them to go to places in the same way Cameron Archer, Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen have come to us from bigger clubs.

"We need our lads going to clubs who can help them.”

O’Neill, who has been offered a professional contract, will be in the squad for PNE’s Gentry Day clash with Barnsley today (12.30pm).

Aaron Bennett has also had the offer of a pro deal, while Harry Nevin had one agreed when he finished his scholarship.

Lowe says that some of the club’s youngsters might stay at North End and work with the first-team rather than go on loan.

He said: “One or two might stay for pre-season and thrive with us. Training is a pathway from academy.

"Mikey O’Neill has done that, come up here to train after his performances in the reserves and youth team.