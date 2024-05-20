The Preston North End legend didn't play for Everon in the three years he was there

A Premier League club have moved on a popular former Preston North End player

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is now without a club, after his contract was not renewed by Everton.

The Toffees published their retained list prior to their match with Arsenal at the weekend and Lonergan was among those set to depart Goodison Park. The shot-stopper will leave alongside £22m signing Andre Gomes - while Dele Alli has been offered the chance to continue his rehabilitation programme from a long-term groin injury.

Lonergan, 40, was an Everton player for three seasons but failed to make a first-team appearance. He was an unused substitute on 34 occasions, playing as back-up to England and fellow former PNE goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

The last appearance Lonergan made at senior level football was for Stoke City - in an EFL Cup match in December 2020. For the past five years or so, he has played the role of back-up or third-choice goalkeeper - at Everton's Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, as well as West Brom.

Lonergan's been involved in football for 24-years and his career began at his hometown club. He made his Preston debut in the 2000/01 season - playing in a League Cup match against Coventry City under David Moyes. He spent ten seasons at Deepdale, making 231 appearances in total as the club competed in several play-off campaigns.

He moved on to Leeds United in 2011 and spent one season at Elland Road, where he played regularly, before moving on to Bolton Wanderers for three years. Lonergan was also at Fulham and Wolves, before his involvement in first-team football dwindled.

