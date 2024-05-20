Ex-Preston man becomes play-off final hero but agony for current North End star
One former Preston North End man stole the show in the League One play-off final on Saturday.
Oxford United beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley, with Josh Murphy scoring both goals in the first-half. The 29-year-old whipped in the opener after half-an-hour and then tucked home from a tight angle, after running through on goal.
Murphy moved to the Kassam Stadium in the summer of 2022, after his contract at Cardiff City expired. He had spent that season on loan at PNE, for whom he made 12 appearances - before the loan spell was cut short by manager Ryan Lowe, in April.
The ex-Cardiff and Norwich City man played 12 games for PNE in the 2021/22 season, but saw his loan spell at the club cut short by boss Ryan Lowe. Murphy didn’t score for Oxford last year, but finished the current campaign with 10 goals and five assists to his name.
After winning at Wembley, he said: “It’s not about me. It’s about this team, this special team; this special group. We had a goal this season to get promotion and people wrote us off too many times, but we always believed in ourselves - and we’re here celebrating promotion, so it’s the best day ever. It’s not really sunk in yet.
“It’s been a tough old season, but we’ve all pulled together and got what we all wanted. I always believed in myself. I had a tough couple of years, and it was either sink or swim. I remember getting booed off at the end of last season, so it’s been some turnaround. I always go out there and try to give my best.”
While it was joy for Murphy, the following day saw out-on-loan PNE midfielder Lewis Leigh suffer defeat with Crewe Alexandra - who were beaten 2-0 by Crawley Town. Danilo Orsi broke the deadlock just before half-time and Liam Kelly wrapped up the win with five minutes to play. Leigh came off the bench on 74 minutes, for his 16th appearance in a Crewe shirt. The 20-year-old has been offered a new contract at Deepdale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.