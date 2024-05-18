Preston North End links to Nottingham Forest star addressed amid Sheffield United competition
Preston North End have been linked with Lewis O’Brien - but it’s understood the Lilywhites are yet to express an interest in the Nottingham Forest man.
O’Brien spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and made 23 appearances, with two months out due to injury. He has been linked with PNE and Sheffield United this summer, with suggestions of a return to the Riverside played down. Midfield is an area Preston could target.
But, the Lancashire Post is not aware of any North End approach - or concrete interest at this stage. The midfielder excelled in the Championship, with Huddersfield Town, and earned himself a move to newly-promoted Forest in the summer of 2022.
He made 17 appearances for the club in his first season, with a January loan move to Blackburn Rovers breaking down due to a paperwork fault. He then headed to DC United for four months and played 18 games. O’Brien is under contract at the City Ground until 2026.
On his future, he said in April: “I don't have a clue, I'll have to see what happens in the summer. I've really enjoyed my time (at Boro) and the time I've been playing. If it's the right time and the right things fall in place, I'd obviously love to come back here."
