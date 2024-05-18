Middlesbrough's Lewis O'Brien goes past Hull City rival Tyler Morton in the recent Championship game

Midfielder will return to Nottingham Forest this summer

Preston North End have been linked with Lewis O’Brien - but it’s understood the Lilywhites are yet to express an interest in the Nottingham Forest man.

O’Brien spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and made 23 appearances, with two months out due to injury. He has been linked with PNE and Sheffield United this summer, with suggestions of a return to the Riverside played down. Midfield is an area Preston could target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, the Lancashire Post is not aware of any North End approach - or concrete interest at this stage. The midfielder excelled in the Championship, with Huddersfield Town, and earned himself a move to newly-promoted Forest in the summer of 2022.

He made 17 appearances for the club in his first season, with a January loan move to Blackburn Rovers breaking down due to a paperwork fault. He then headed to DC United for four months and played 18 games. O’Brien is under contract at the City Ground until 2026.