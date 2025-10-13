Simon Grayson became the 13th permanent manager to leave under chairman Raj Singh's tenure | Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

The news was confirmed by Hartlepool United on Sunday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has been sacked by Hartlepool United.

The National League club appointed PNE’s former boss in June but, after a run of one win in 11 games, Grayson has been relieved of his duties at the Suit Direct Stadium. The decision was confirmed on Sunday afternoon, with Hartlepool’s statement highlighting that ‘expectations with performances and results’ had ‘not been met’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run of results fell short ‘of the required standard’ in the club’s eyes. Nonetheless, it was described as an ‘extremely difficult decision’. Hartlepool sit 12th in the National League table, with 18 points from 14 games. In the run of 11 matches, Pools had drawn on six occasions and lost four.

Nicky Featherstone will take charge of the club on an interim basis, along with Elliott Dickman and Adam Smith. For Grayson, it brings to an end his 11th job in football management. He becomes the 13th boss to leave under the tenure of Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh.

‘Surprise’ sacking

Our sister title, the Hartlepool Mail, report: ‘Of the previous five incumbents, none have survived more than 17 games in the dugout, with Grayson leaving having won four, lost four and drawn seven of his 15 games at the helm.

‘True, recent results and, for the most part, performances have been disappointing but it will surely have come as a surprise to many Pools fans when the news of Grayson's departure broke following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Perhaps there were things he might have done differently - at times, Grayson was criticised for his defensive-minded team selections and his pragmatic style of play - but it's also clear that being manager of Hartlepool United is a very difficult job indeed.’

Your next PNE read: The fixture run which will tell us a lot about Preston North End