Ali McCann of Northern Ireland | Getty Images

The midfielder has been at Preston North End since the summer of 2021

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has hailed the importance of Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann.

The 25-year-old started both games against Luxembourg and Germany over the international break, with 90 minutes completed versus the former and 76 in Cologne for the World Cup qualifier.

Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg 3-1 and lost by the same score line in Germany. They were level from 34 minutes to 69, after Isaac Price’s goal cancelled out Serge Gnabry’s seventh minute opener.

“Ali is probably one of the more understated and less written about players in the team but he is probably one we miss the most when he is not available,” said O’Neill, pre-Germany. “Unfortunately, since I have come back in he’s had a few little injuries, particularly in qualification for Euro 2024.

“We really missed him. When I came back in I had to learn how to get the best out of Ali because he was a young player when I left the job the first time. It took me a few games but in that double midfield pivot with Shea, he has really excelled. I know how valued he is at his club and we value him to the same extent here.”

McCann was on pre-match press conference duty alongside O’Neill and spoke of his fondness of playing alongside Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. Now an established figure for club and country, what did the Northern Irish media make of McCann’s latest two caps?

He earned ratings of 6/10 from the Belfast Telegraph and 7/10 from Belfast Live, against Luxembourg. The latter weighed in with: ‘Worked hard in centre midfield. Good foil for Charles.’

Belfast Live gave McCann another 7/10 in Germany, again crediting his work rate in the engine room. The Belfast Telegraph stuck with a 6/10, with the midfielder making way after quickfire Germany goals.

They commented: ‘Was destined to be a night of hard work and discipline for the midfield. McCann offered defence some effective protection. Gave away free kick for third goal. Second half shift proved to be much tougher. Made way for Saville.’

