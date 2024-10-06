Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A game will take place next week between the West Lancashire rivals

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Preston North End team will face Blackpool on Wednesday, says Seasiders boss Steve Bruce.

It’s the second international break of the 2024/25 campaign, with the Lilywhites drawing drawn 0-0 at Burnley on Saturday afternoon. North End are next in action at home to Coventry City, on October 19. A handful of players will go away on international duty, while others will recharge for a brief period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, for some members of the PNE squad, a game against the Seasiders will be in the diary. Blackpool suffered their first league defeat under Bruce on Saturday, having won the first four matches under him - before drawing with Lincoln City. The West Lancashire rivals have organised the fixture, to keep those who’ve lacked minutes ticking over

“It gives us time to work, but the ones who have been playing regularly need a rest,” said Bruce, after defeat to Mansfield Town. “We’ve got a game at Preston for the ones who need a game - and then we can go back to the training ground, because we haven’t been able to do a lot there.”

There have been no details shared regarding the game, so it’s expected to take place behind closed doors on Wednesday afternoon. It remains to be seen who’ll feature for PNE, but one man set to line up for Blackpool is Josh Onomah. The ex-North End man, whose last competitive game came for Preston in May 2023, has signed a short-term deal with the Seasiders - following a successful trial period.

“He’s been training since before I got here, and the big thing for him is getting up to speed,” said Bruce. “We need games for him, so we’ll try and arrange something for next week specifically for him. I don’t know what’s gone wrong or what’s happened, maybe he took a bit of bad advice. I tried to take him at West Brom. I know his capabilities, playing in various positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s strong and powerful, and a very good player, but we need to get him up to speed. He’s worked extremely hard on his fitness, so we wish him the best of luck. It’s going to be difficult but he knows that. He’s got all of the natural ingredients he needs.”