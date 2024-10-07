The Lilywhites were backed by more than 2,200 fans at Turf Moor, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side created the better chances - and had a goal wrongfully ruled out for offside, early on. In the end, PNE had to dig in and settle for a point on derby day.

On the fans, the manager said: “I felt the fans really responded to the players today - the performance and what we did first half really got the fans engaged with it. And yeah, rightly so. It would’ve been nice if it was three points and you’re all celebrating together after a game. As it was, it’s still nice, applauding each other after a good performance - but I’d rather take three points.”