Supercomputer's new predicted final Championship table after Preston draw and Watford, Sheffield Wednesday comeback wins

By George Hodgson
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:19 BST

PNE drew 0-0 at Burnley last weekend

Preston North End took a deserved point away from Burnley last weekend, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side drew 0-0 at Turf Moor.

Following defeat to Millwall, in hugely disappointing fashion, the Lilywhites bounced back with a 3-0 win over Watford and solid away point. PNE head into the international break sitting 19th in the table, having picked up nine points from the seven league games under Heckingbottom’s stewardship.

North End were beaten in their first two games of the campaign - one managed by Ryan Lowe and the other by interim boss, Mike Marsh. Elsewhere in the division, Sunderland nicked a point at the death against Leeds United - in comical circumstances.

Luton Town and QPR’s struggles continue, while Portsmouth remain the only side yet to win a match. It’s all led to a fresh predicted final table and points via the supercomputer at Football Web Pages. Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown with PNE slowly, but surely, climbing.

Predicted points: 16.

1. 24th: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 16. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Predicted points: 25.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 25. Photo: Steven Paston

Predicted points: 46.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Predicted points: 46. Photo: Gary Oakley

Predicted points: 47.

4. 21st: Luton Town

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Bradley Collyer

