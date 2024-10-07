Preston North End took a deserved point away from Burnley last weekend, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side drew 0-0 at Turf Moor.

Following defeat to Millwall, in hugely disappointing fashion, the Lilywhites bounced back with a 3-0 win over Watford and solid away point. PNE head into the international break sitting 19th in the table, having picked up nine points from the seven league games under Heckingbottom’s stewardship.

North End were beaten in their first two games of the campaign - one managed by Ryan Lowe and the other by interim boss, Mike Marsh. Elsewhere in the division, Sunderland nicked a point at the death against Leeds United - in comical circumstances.