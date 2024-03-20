Alan Browne

It's the one big question hovering in the background of Preston North End's season... will club captain Alan Browne sign a new contract at Deepdale?

The Lilywhites offered fresh terms to the number eight last year, but Browne is yet to put pen-to-paper - with nine games to go. Suggestion that PNE's skipper wants to stay at the club has not been in short supply. Despite Browne's obvious love for the club, football is an industry where you can never be too sure. Let's take a look back at everything said so far, starting back in September.

After the first international break, Browne looked back on a great start to the season - with the last result the win at Stoke City. The Irishman was asked whether him wanting to finish his career at Preston was still the case. He replied: "Yeah. I briefly spoke to the club about it over the summer. And I am quite relaxed on it, at the minute. I just want to enjoy every minute and if that is deserving of a contract, then I would be happy to sign."

Fast forward a couple of months and PNE director, Peter Ridsdale, spoke to the Lancashire Post about Browne's deal. When asked if he is confident of the skipper signing on, Ridsdale said: "I would be shocked if Alan wasn't with us next year. The interesting thing about Alan is that he doesn't have an agent, so he does it himself. And that, you think, would make it easier.

"But, if anybody has tried to negotiate with Alan, it doesn't. He wants to stay and has made it clear to every PNE fan he wants to stay. His performances have been outstanding, which is not very helpful when negotiating with somebody - but helpful for the team. So yeah, I think Alan has made clear where he wants to be and I think that is where he'll be. He's been here for a long time and is part of the furniture. He knows us, we know him and we've got a good relationship."

North End's form had dipped towards the end of the calendar year and Browne likely felt that as much as anyone. Ironically, though, the number eight next spoke to the media after a positive result. The skipper has, plenty of times, been brought out to speak after poor results. But, the Boxing Day win over Leeds United saw Browne head up to the press room. He was brief regarding his contract, simply saying: "Yeah, I'm quite relaxed. The club have offered me a new contract but I haven't signed, so that's it."

Then came January and the possibility for overseas/Scottish clubs to speak to Browne, about a pre-contract. Confidence from Ridsdale remained, with the PNE director reiterating his belief that 'in the fullness of time, we will end up with the players we want to stay, staying'. North End were left sweating on transfer deadline day, though, as a last minute approach from Serie A strugglers, Salernitana, was made. Preston rejected it and Browne was said to be content with that decision.

Just before that, some slightly mixed messages from manager Ryan Lowe had caused a bit of a stir. PNE's boss had very much put the ball in Browne's court, while benching him for Millwall away - where the skipper made his 400th appearance for the football club. After the Salernitana approach, though, Lowe spoke highly of Browne, while saying: 'I have told Browney that I'd love to keep him and he's said he would love to stay.'

We then heard from PNE's number eight, in an extended interview with in-house media - looking back on his highlights at Deepdale after reaching the 400 milestone. In that chat, Browne actually admitted he could see himself living in Preston for a long time. He also reiterated his desire to achieve success with North End, saying: "Ever since I’ve come here, all I’ve wanted to do is get promoted with this club - which I see as my club. We’ve established ourselves as regulars in this league, but it’s at the forefront of my mind to take that leap into the Prem."

That interview was picked up on by Lowe, who said a few days later: "I read a quote from Al, saying that this is his football club and he has been here for a while, so I think that tells it's own story in some ways. We are relaxed; we just want to worry about football more than anything else. He is contracted to us until the end of the season, we've got 16 games left and he is going to play a big part in that. Then it will be over to Alan and the football club to decide what they want to do. As the manager, I'm relaxed."

