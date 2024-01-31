Breaking: Preston North End reject Serie A side's approach for captain Alan Browne
Reports on the eve of transfer deadline day emerged with the PNE captain and Salernitana
Preston North End have knocked back an approach from U.S. Salernitana 1919 for club captain Alan Browne, the Lancashire Post understands.
Reports emerged on the eve of transfer deadline day, with Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio breaking the Serie A side's interest. The PNE skipper is in the final six months of his contract and made his 400th appearance for the club last weekend, having joined as a teenager in 2014.
Browne has been offered a new deal at Deepdale and the hope remains that North End's number eight will follow Ben Whiteman in signing fresh terms. For now, though, any chance of him making a late move to Italy has been put to bed.
Salernitana, who are bottom of Serie A, are believed to have made contact with Preston on Wednesday afternoon. A formal offer was not made, though a figure way below PNE's valuation - even taking into consideration Browne's contract situation - was mentioned.
North End subsequently informed Browne of their response and the Irishman is understood to be fine with Preston's position. The Italian club are managed by Filippo Inzaghi and confirmed the signing of World Cup winner Jerome Boateng today, but Browne will not be following the German to the Arechi Stadium