Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe felt a 1-1 draw was a fair result at Millwall on Saturday.

The Lilywhites made the worst possible start to the contest, as nemesis Zian Flemming popped up in the box and headed Millwall in front after five minutes. That was the Dutchman's sixth goal against Preston, having joined the Lions in the summer of 2022.

PNE were below par for the first half-an-hour but found an equaliser, from pretty much nowhere, on 33 minutes. Space opened up for Brad Potts, who carried the ball into the box and finished well after being picked out by Mads Frokjaer. Both teams pushed for a winner late in the day, but were unable to find a way through and nick all three points.

"It definitely was hard fought," said Lowe. "A fair result, I think, for both teams - who were trying to win it. We potentially could've got all three late on. The first half was disappointing - conceding another early goal and the first 20 minutes. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, but I was pleased with the reaction of the boys. We probably didn't want the first half to finish, because we were in the ascendency - trying to get another one.

"Keano went round the 'keeper, we had some good chances and then in the second half - we knew they'd come on the front foot. When we had that little bit of belief and bravery to get on the ball; they were coming at us quite fast, with balls coming into the box and forward runs. But, once we dealt with that, we could open them up a bit. And we did do that - we got into some good areas. We just couldn't finish it off, but it wasn't for the lack of trying.

"We've been one of the best teams in the division, at coming from behind to win. But, you cannot keep doing that because people see it out and stop you doing that eventually. At one point, I was thinking it was end-to-end but I didn't want people to think we were happy to take a point. We want to win games of football and that's why the game was a bit too wide open, probably for both teams in the last 10 minutes. We had that impetus to try and get a second one."

On the goal from Potts, Lowe said: "Late on, I thought he was going to do the same. He was just behind his man, got a good connection on it and the 'keeper has saved it with his legs. So, listen, that is what we want our wing-backs to do - get high up the pitch. It was a great ball from Mads, to slip him in and those are moments inside the 18 yard box when you're in to score. That is certainly what Pottsy did."

PNE's boss made two changes for the game, with Freddie Woodman returning from illness to take Dai Cornell's place in net. Ali McCann had fallen sick though and Ryan Ledson was picked to start in midfield. In the second half, Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic replaced Liam Millar and Emil Riis - before Ledson made way for captain Alan Browne, who made his 400th appearance for the club. Lowe reflected on those selection decisions post-match, too.

"Browney came on and Ledo was obviously tiring a little bit towards the end," said Lowe. "He did a fantastic job for us, inside there. These are games for Ryan Ledson, Millwall away, aren't they? He has got that steel and determination and he's been training very well, Ryan. I am of the ilk that, when lads are training well, I've sort of got to give them an opportunity. There are some that we can change and some we can't. They've just got to be patient and we felt it was right for Ryan to go in there and perform the way he performed.

"It's a squad game, it is not just about Alan Browne is it? Alan has been fantastic in the games, as you well know. He came off against Bristol City and we did well against Leeds. He came on and did his bit and he's come on today and done his bit. You have just got to be mindful of who is in what positions. I thought he was fantastic when he came on, making his 400th appearance for Preston North End - fantastic. That is grit and determination and that's what you've got to show when you are out the team, that bit of bite. That is what the lads have been doing. So yeah, there are other lads champing at the bit as well. It's not just Alan; they all want to help the team.

