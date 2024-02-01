Alan Browne

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe does not envisage a late exit for Alan Browne on transfer deadline day - following an approach from Italy.

Struggling Serie A side, Salernitana, made contact with the Lilywhites on Wednesday afternoon - but were told that the Irishman is not for sale. Browne is out of contract this summer, but has been offered fresh terms at Deepdale.

He made his 400th appearance for the club last weekend and it still remains to be seen whether his journey goes beyond this season. North End's manager hopes to keep the number eight, but will hold nothing against Browne if he wants to pursue something new.

"Yeah, we don't want anyone to leave the building," said Lowe. "I was shocked yesterday. I phoned Peter and when I was on the phone, the email came through and we were all shocked really. But, he is a good player isn't he? So, he's going to have interest and his contract is up at the end of the season. There is a contract offer on the table for him; whether he takes it or not is up to him. I am relaxed on it as the manager. I think Al is relaxed on it; we're all relaxed on it. They won't be the only club monitoring Alan Browne.

"If it is millions of pounds, then it's a bit different and there is a conversation. And if the player comes and says he wants to leave, then I am open to it; if a player doesn't want to be here and move on, then I will shake their hand and walk away. As far as I am concerned, he will be staying here, training today and fighting to get back into the team. If Alan came to me and said he'd like to experiment, then it's 'okay, that's fine, no problem'. But, it hasn't got to that stage.

"I am sure that club, because I've looked up on it, are trying to get a few players in who are out of contract - to try and stay in the division. And they are maybe wanting to have a good go next season, but as we sit here and speak nobody has come to me and said 'I'd like to go and experiment that'. As far as I am concerned, Alan Browne won't be going anywhere. I have told Browney that I'd love to keep him and he's said he would love to stay. That is up to Peter, he will deal with the numbers and whatever else.

"Everyone knows that I think of Browney - he is a fantastic player. But again, it's out of my hands - it's whatever the player chooses to do. I will respect either way. I think we had it with DJ last season, where we offered him a contract and he chose a new challenge: no problem, I will shake your hand, give you a big hug and wish you all the best. I think, the way I look at it, is he's still contracted to us until the 30th June but also July because you get a severance. Again, I will just leave all of that up to Peter."

Overseas clubs are able to agree pre-contracts with players in England, once they enter the final six months of their contract. Domestic clubs can only start negotiations in the final month of a player's contract, but it is different for those abroad. Lowe, though, is not worrying too much about the possibility of that happening with Browne.

"I don't know, I think players are clever nowadays," said Lowe. "I think they speak to you, the media - honestly, I do. That is fine, and I am not saying Browney is doing that by any stretch of the imagination. I am just saying that players are cute nowadays. They get their agents to read local papers, speak to papers themselves. That is fine, honestly, I have got no problem with that whatsoever. What they are trying to do is do the best for themselves and their family.