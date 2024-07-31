Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE have signed two players in the summer transfer window so far

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says the club are working hard to add to his squad.

So far, the Lilywhites have only made two signings in the summer transfer window - both of those midfield players. There remains a month left to wheel and deal, with the first game of the Championship season now nine days away.

Preston’s last addition was Stefan Thordarson, on July 9th. Wide recruits have been the priority since then, while a centre-back has also been targeted. The Deepdale outfit have not yet built on their business, but Lowe has faith that the necessary deals will get done.

“Peter (Ridsdale) is on with a few things,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post. “He is working tirelessly hard. We are, and listen, there are a lot of things that happen and factors in it - whether it’s that you get let down on this, or the price goes a little bit higher on that.

“But, I trust Peter and James (Wallace) - they are speaking on a daily basis. Me and Peter are on the phone all the time, when we are not with each other. We will be back to work tomorrow to try and add some more quality to what we’ve already got.”

Four or five signings was the expectation of director Peter Ridsdale, heading into the summer. An important few weeks are ahead for the Lilywhites, and Lowe fully expects to see more fresh faces enter the building.

“Yeah, we expect to (add),” said Lowe. “We’ve got room for what we want. I don’t know whether there is noise out there saying we should be doing this or that - because I don’t look at it. But, we know what we need. It is not rocket science. We are on with things and Peter is working hard, but ultimately we are straight down the line, us.