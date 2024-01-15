All the latest stories from around the Championship including interest in a player linked with a move to Preston North End.

Man United midfielder Dan Gore is wanted by several League One clubs. He had been linked with a move to Preston North End in December. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End have begun their preparations for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Leeds United on Sunday, January 21.

The Lilywhites are on the Sky Sports television cameras once again, and in the build-up to the game there's been some movement at Deepale. Calvin Ramsay has had his season-long loan at Liverpool cut short after enduring an injury-hit spell in Lancashire.

League One quartet enter race for Gore

The Daily Mail say that Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town are all ‘showing interest’ in Gore. It was reported earlier this month that Man United would prefer to send the midfielder to a League One club for more game time rather than North End or a team in the Championship.

Twine set for Bristol City move

Last Saturday’s opponents Bristol City are responding to their defeat to North End by signing Scott Twine.

According to the Bristol Post, the Robins are closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old and he will soon be recalled from his loan at Hull City by Burnley.

Twine will move to Ashton Gate on loan and then there will be an option to make that move permanent.

The former MK Dons attacker could join before their match against Watford at the weekend. He’s got four goals and three assists for Hull in 25 league games this term.

Leeds United injury latest

Sunday's opponents Leeds United currently have four players missing for their tie at the weekend. Pascal Struijk hasn't played since losing to North End on Boxing Day with an adductor problem. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow dislocated his thumb against West Brom and he's likely to return in February.

Stuart Dallas has been absent since April 2022 and the Northern Ireland international doesn’t yet have a definitive return date. Liam Cooper didn't take part in training during all of last week because of issues with his groin. He didn't travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City however a return to the side this weekend hasn't been ruled out.

Sunderland goalkeeper wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Anthony Patterson, according to HITC. Several teams are interested in the goalkeeper and the Black Cats are 'ready to cash in' on him this summer, according to the report. Liverpool are keen but so are treble winners Man City and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has played 27 games in the Championship this season and has kept eight clean sheets. He is a one-time England under-21 international and he could be an attractive proposition to Premier League clubs to help towards their home grown quota.

Watford close in on signing

Watford are closing in on the signing of Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic. Tikvic was formerly of Bayern Munich before moving to Udinese in the summer. Reports in Italy (Sky Italia) says that Tikvic is to join the Hornets on a loan deal.

