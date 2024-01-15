Preston fans will be hoping for some sort of incomings this month as Ryan Lowe's side sit 12th in the Championship table

Preston North End fans are still waiting on the Lilywhites to dip their toe into the January transfer market.

Numerous players have been linked with moves to Deepdale this month - including the likes of Matthew Sorinola, Joe Gelhardt and Isaac Hayden - but there’s nothing in terms of incomings yet to get the fans excited.

Hopefully, that changes in the remaining 16 days of the window, with all PNE supporters hoping Ryan Lowe’s side will be stronger when exiting January than they were when they entered the month.

In the meantime, here’s the transfers that have been completed by Preston’s Championship rivals - deals, which on paper, should make them stronger over the business end of the season.