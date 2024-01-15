News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Only 16 full days remain of the January transfer windowOnly 16 full days remain of the January transfer window
Only 16 full days remain of the January transfer window

The 16 completed January transfers that will make Preston North End's Championship rivals stronger - including Ipswich, Middlesbrough and Blakcburn deals: gallery

Preston fans will be hoping for some sort of incomings this month as Ryan Lowe's side sit 12th in the Championship table

By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT

Preston North End fans are still waiting on the Lilywhites to dip their toe into the January transfer market.

Numerous players have been linked with moves to Deepdale this month - including the likes of Matthew Sorinola, Joe Gelhardt and Isaac Hayden - but there’s nothing in terms of incomings yet to get the fans excited.

Hopefully, that changes in the remaining 16 days of the window, with all PNE supporters hoping Ryan Lowe’s side will be stronger when exiting January than they were when they entered the month.

In the meantime, here’s the transfers that have been completed by Preston’s Championship rivals - deals, which on paper, should make them stronger over the business end of the season.

Club left: Brighton. Transfer type: loan.

1. Jeremy Sarmiento - Ipswich

Club left: Brighton. Transfer type: loan.

Photo Sales
Club left: Blackburn. Transfer type: Loan.

2. Lewis Travis - Ipswich

Club left: Blackburn. Transfer type: Loan.

Photo Sales
Club left: St Patrick's Athletic. Transfer type: Permanent (undisclosed fee).

3. Adam Murphy - Bristol City

Club left: St Patrick's Athletic. Transfer type: Permanent (undisclosed fee).

Photo Sales
Club left: HJK Helsinki. Transfer type: Permanent (Undisclosed fee).

4. Bojan Radulovic - Huddersfield

Club left: HJK Helsinki. Transfer type: Permanent (Undisclosed fee).

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Isaac HaydenMatthew SorinolaJoe GelhardtRyan LoweDeepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice