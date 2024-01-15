Calvin Ramsay has been recalled by Liverpool

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe does not expect the club to sign another right back after Calvin Ramsay's return to Liverpool.

The Reds recalled their player this week, with the former Aberdeen man having not made the last few North End match day squads. In total, Ramsay made two appearances for Preston with one start - after a knee injury which saw him miss the first four months of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish full back played at Middlesbrough and against Queens Park Rangers at home, but found himself down the pecking order after suffering from Covid in December. Lowe's first choice is Brad Potts down the right and that isn't going to change in the manager's eyes. The PNE boss isn't planning to target a right sider in the January transfer window.

"No, because again, Brad Potts has probably been one of our most consistent players for two years now," said Lowe. "He has been phenomenal, whether that is at right-back or right wing-back. He is robust and plays week-in-week-out, so there is just no way that you can sort of have another one in the building that's at cost - and isn't going to play. That was the case with Calvin, where Pottsy is our main right back or right wing-back, depending on the formation we play.

"We have got players, as I say, who can cover those positions - so there is no real need. We wanted Calvin to come early doors, to push the two of them. But, Pottsy cemented that place a long time ago. Now, if Calvin was with us in pre-season and form had dipped or whatever, then it may have been a bit different. But, he wasn't, hence why there is no real need for another right back or right wing-back; Pottsy can do that job fantastically well and has done. And we've got one or two players who can fill that position, if needed."

And on whether Ramsay's recall may free up money for a loan elsewhere, Lowe said: "Potentially, yeah. Lewis (Leigh) I am pleased for - he did fantastically well at Bromley and now has a chance in the league, which we wanted. He has gone to a fantastic football club in Crewe and we'll keep monitoring him, to see how he does. And maybe one or two others will go out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad