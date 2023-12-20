Dan Gore of Manchester United

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admits he is an admirer of Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore - following transfer links to the youngster.

The Lilywhites were credited with an interest in the 19-year-old earlier this week, with reports that United are expected to sanction loan deals for youngsters in January. North End of course brought Alvaro Fernandez to Deepdale for a successful spell during the 2022/23 campaign.

Gore has been part of nine match day squads at Old Trafford this season, having debuted against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup. The central midfielder has captained at academy level and featured for England under-20s. PNE's boss did not rule a move out next month.

"Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him," said Lowe. "But, there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment. I do like him. He is a good player. Yeah, we do like him but he is not one for now - unless anyone moves out the door. He's probably one of six, seven, eight, nine, ten we'll be linked with over the next week."

North End went loan heavy last season - bringing in Liam Delap, Troy Parrott and Tom Cannon as well as Fernandez. This summer Preston made a conscious effort to target permanent additions and got six over the line - along with two loan deals. The squad dynamic has therefore changed but Lowe is not against dipping back into the loan market, if quality is there to acquire.

"Yeah, but there are our own aren't they?" said Lowe. "You are damned if you do, damned if you don't aren't you? I think you were questioning last season about our lads not being our own and being on loan. Now we've got our own lads, but we just want the best players, that fit and suit. If there is someone out there on loan, who we feel is better than what we've got, then we would obviously look at it. But, there isn't at this moment in time and we are fine with that.

