The latest transfer rumour surrounding Preston North End could see them blown out of the water for a target.

Preston North End could be braced for a battle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Manchester United defender Dan Gore. North End are rumoured to be interest in a loan move for Gore, but now face the possibility of a transfer tug-of-war with one of European football's most recognised names.

According to Pete O'Rourke, the head writer for the Football Insider, the German giants hold a 'long-term interest' in Gore, and will make an enquiry for him in January. A 'significant bid' is expected in the summer should a January move not transpire.

Dortmund have had several English players on their books over the years with Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham the most recognisable. Jadon Sancho, now a teammate of Gore's at Old Trafford, also had a successful spell at the Signal Iduna Park.

Gore made his debut for United in their 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, casting in to doubt whether he will be available next month. It was reported earlier this month by the Manchester Evening News that PNE had 'expressed' an interest in signing Gore, and that United were considering letting their young players leave.

The rumours linking Gore with a move to Deepdale where adressed by Ryan Lowe last week, and he publicly admitted that he was a fan of the player. North End aren't expected to do much business next month, but could use the loan market to complement their squad with highly-rated young players.

Lowe said to the LEP on December 20: "Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him," said Lowe. "But, there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment. I do like him. He is a good player.