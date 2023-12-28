Deepdale was sold out for Preston North End v Leeds United and one famous face was in attendance.

Michael Smith took a break out of the World Darts Championship to take in Preston North End's win over Leeds United on Boxing Day. The 33-year-old is the reigning World Championship and World No.1 and is currently defending his title, but spent his time off watching football.

Alan Browne opened the scoring just before the hour mark after Illan Meslier had been sent off, and despite Pascal Struijk's 83rd minute equaliser, Liam Millar scored the winner a minute from time. It was an entertaining match all round, and Sky Sports' decision to broadcast it proved to be a wise one.

Smith, who's nickname is 'Bully Boy' has been playing at the world famous Alexandra Palace, and is in to the fourth round after defeating the Latvian Madars Razma 4-1, beating him in four straight sets. A day prior to his victory, he travelled up to Lancashire, and witnessed North End's win over the Whites.

In an interview with the club, Smith said: "It was good. The first-half it was end-to-end and all good then their keeper was a bit stupid and went a bit silly. It was a good win, we need those three points as well, and hopefully that gives a little bit of a spark to the boys now going ahead for the rest of the season.

"It's up there, it was good. Especially being against Leeds as well, I'm a St Helen's boy and even with the rugby, we don't like Leeds. It's even better when Preston beat them as well. It's up there and it's a really good win for us."

Smith, along with his family including his children who support Manchester United, took in the game, and watched on from one of the hospitality boxes. The reason for supporting his club comes from his father having a soft spot for PNE, as well as being friends with a current first-team player.

Asked what his connection is to the club, he said: "Patrick Bauer. We're good friends. We like Preston and we're Patrick fans as well. I sit upstairs with him, talk to him, watch the match and just talk football and darts.