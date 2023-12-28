Preston North End have another big club to welcome to Deepdale when Sheffield Wednesday arrive on Friday night. The Lilywhites had a sold out away end when Leeds United came on Boxing Day, and North End couldn't sell any more tickets.

The Owls boast a respectable away following, despite their lowly position in the table. Wednesday will be taking at least over a 1,000, and that is to be applauded. North End's next away game is at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day, and that game will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

There have been some memorable away games this season, but perhaps the favourite moment of the season is the late win at Ewood Park. Just under 6,000 supporters made the trip across Lancashire to witness Liam Lindsay's winner against Blackburn Rovers.

PNE still have some exciting days out to look forward to this season, and the New Year brings trips to Chelsea in the FA Cup, Leeds United at Elland Road in January, and Millwall at the end of the month. In fact, North End's season ends at the Hawthorn's against West Brom, and it'll be interesting to see whether that game has anything hinging on it at that point.