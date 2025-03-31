Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised his side’s spirit after they secured a vital three points with Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Swindon Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Lee Angol’s first-half strike was enough to earn the Shrimps the spoils as they moved off the foot of the League Two table.

They also moved to within seven points of third-bottom Tranmere Rovers, who had continued their recent resurgence on Friday evening.

Victory over Cheltenham Town made it 12 points from six matches as they look to avoid finishing in the drop zone.

Morecambe skipper Yann Songo'o celebrates Saturday's win against Swindon Town Picture: Morecambe FC

Seven games remain in Morecambe’s season, which include home matches against bottom club Carlisle United a week on Saturday as well as fourth-bottom Harrogate Town on the final day.

Adams said: “I’m delighted for the players because it was a really good performance against a Swindon side who had been on a good run and had put themselves into a good place in the table.

“With Tranmere’s win on Friday night, it was important that we won and we showed the determination, the character and the spirit we needed to get that win.

“We have shown a huge amount of effort all season but been on the wrong side of narrow scorelines.

“Today we turned that round and got a 1-0 win with a fantastic all-round team performance.

“We are seven points behind Tranmere and we know we need to keep winning games to keep the pressure on the teams above us – and there is still a lot of football to play.”