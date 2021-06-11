Morecambe appoint new general manager ahead of a forthcoming season ticket initiative

Sadler will lead and manage all non-football operations after spending four years at Harrogate Town AFC.

Club director, James Wakefield, told the club website: “Ben joins us at a hugely exciting time.

“His appointment is critical to the evolution of the club as we strive to improve every single aspect of our operations in support of the club’s recently accelerated vision and strategy to be sustainable and competitive in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe have announced further off-field developments

“We ran a thorough process to find the best possible general manager and we were really impressed with Ben.

“His values match ours, he is a born leader, who is driven, determined and incredibly hard-working. We can’t wait for him to start on Monday.”

The club has also revealed a two-part season ticket initiative will be published later this month.

The Shrimps say the scheme will ensure 2020/21 season ticket holders will be ‘properly compensated’ for their inability to see games at the Mazuma Stadium last season as a result of the pandemic.

It is also said season tickets for 2021/22 will be more affordable than before with details to be finalised and published before the fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 24.

A club statement revealed: “We can confirm however, that we will go further than the vast majority of EFL clubs to recognise the loyalty of those who purchased season tickets last season.

“We also intend to make season tickets for 2021/22 more accessible to a greater number of fans than ever before, so that as many as possible can be part of Morecambe FC’s brand-new bright tomorrow!”