Forest Green Rovers 1, Morecambe 2: Last-gasp Farrend Rawson hands Shrimps their first victory

Former Forest Green man Rawson headed home Jensen Weir's free kick at the far post with virtually the last touch of the game to earn a valuable three points for Adams' side.

The Shrimps started the game on the front foot with Donald Love being played in on goal in the second minute only to be denied by an excellent block from home keeper Like McGee.

The Shrimps continued to press with Weir firing inches wide of the left hand post and dragging another effort wide before Rovers' central defender Oliver Casey headed a corner wide.

Ferrend Rawson hit a late winner for Morecambe against Forest Green (photo: Mike Williamson)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Forest Green who struck first when former PNE front man Connor Wickham produced a superb finish on the half hour when a loose ball fell nicely for him on the edge of the area and he curled the ball over Connor Ripley into the top corner of the Morecambe goal.

Adams' side came back strongly with the lively Phillips hitting the cross bar after some neat approach play.

But the on loan striker was not to be denied for long as he levelled the scores on 43 minutes. The striker's first effort was well saved by McGee but Phillips reacted sharper than the home defence to pick up the loose ball, evade two challenges and chip the ball over the advancing keeper.

The second half began with Cole Stockton seeing a well struck drive tipped over by the excellent McGee before Connor Ripley was called into action with a fine reflex save from Dominic Barnard's close range header and another good block to tip away another Wickham effort.

It was the Shrimps who ended the game the more threatening with McGee saving again from Phillips before Rawson popped up at the death to score the vital winner.

Forest Green Rovers: McGee, O'Keeffe, Casey, Moore-Taylor, Marques, Peart-Harris (rep Brown 75), Davis (rep Little 62), Hendry (rep Stevenson 80), Wickham, Fiabema. Subs not used: Thomas, Jones, McAllister, Bunker.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Delaney, Gibson (rep Cooney 39), Shaw (rep Fane 83), Weir, Taylor (rep Gnahoua 66), Phillips, Stockton (rep Connolly 83). Subs not used: Smith, O'Connor, Obika.

Ref: O Yates.