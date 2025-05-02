Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams hopes to repay Morecambe fans for their backing this season by sending them home with three points on Saturday.

Despite relegation for the second time in three seasons, Adams and his players have largely escaped criticism from supporters.

Instead, their anger has been focused on the owner, Bond Group Investments, and its inability to sell a club which was put on the market in September 2022.

Morecambe's last win came against Cheltenham Town at the start of April Photo: Morecambe FC

“The fans have been tremendous,” Adams acknowledged.

“The issue we have had has been well documented over the season and we have tried our best.

“We have come up short because that’s what the results will tell you.

“There have been a lot of games this season that could have gone either way; when you’ve lost 1-0 as often as we have, that tells its own story.

“It would be nice to finish on a positive, the lads have given their all for 45 games this season.

“We have one more game left, so can we have that final push to get the goals and the three points?”

Defeat at Chesterfield last weekend was Morecambe’s fifth in a row and ensured they would finish the season bottom of League Two.

The timing of the hosts’ first two goals was crucial, the opener coming just before half-time and the second within two minutes of Jordan Slew’s equaliser.

Adams, however, preferred to compliment Chesterfield; a club he felt was an example to Morecambe in terms of bouncing back from relegation.

He said: “We had a chance at 0-0 to make it 1-0 – but didn’t take it – and they got their first goal right on half-time.

“That was hard to take. Going in at 0-0, we would have done well, but I thought Chesterfield played very well in the second half.

“We came up against a very good side, one pushing for promotion.

“They have been well backed with the owners there to achieve promotion from the National League – and then to be challenging for promotion from League Two to League One.”