Latest Championship transfer chat involving PNE, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday

Here are the latest Championship headlines for Thursday, 20 June.

Ruud van Nistelrooy tipped for Turf Moor

A report from De Telegraaf - a Dutch news outlet - has suggested that Burnley are close to finalising the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy on a ‘multi-year contract’. The Clarets have been on the search for a new boss since Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich was confirmed, in late May. Liam Rosenior and Frank Lampard have been linked with the vacancy, but it’s now the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker who is the leading candidate for the role. The Burnley Express, however, reports that a deal is not close yet.

Sheffield Wednesday medical ‘today’

Owls boss Danny Rohl is on Euro 2024 punditry duty out in Germany, but the Hillsborough clubs are busy with transfer business. The Star report today that Angers defender Yan Valery is set for a medical, after the clubs agreed a fee last week. The 25-year-old Tunisian international worked with Rohl during his time at Southampton.

Clubs join PNE in wing-back chase

We reported yesterday that Preston North End are interested in RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara. The 21-year-old, pacey right wing-back is under contract until 2026 and could cost around £1.5-2million. Coventry City were also credited with interest, but Belgian-based journalist Sacha Tavolieri has also thrown Burnley’s name into the mix - along with French club Stade de Reims.

Sheffield United man heading for exit

One Blades player is set for a return to the Premier League, according to reports. That is shot-stopper Wes Foderingham, who is set to sign for West Ham on a two-year deal - according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. Foderingham, formerly of Rangers and Swindon Town, played 30 games in the Premier League last season.

