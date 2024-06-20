Ilay Camara is wanted by Preston North End and two other Championship clubs. (Image: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images) | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The identity of the thrid Championship club interested in the £1.5m star has been revealed.

Preston North End face competition from another Championship rival in the race to sign Ilay Camara.

Earlier this week, the LEP reported that North End were considering a move for RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Camara. The Lilywhites are keen on a permanent move, though a loan with an option-to-buy has also been discussed in the initial talks to bring the player to Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE face competition from their Lancashire rivals Burnley, however. That is according to Belgium-based journalist Sacha Tavolieri - who says that PNE, along with Coventry City and the Clarets are 'very interested' in his profile. French side Stade de Reims, previously managed by former Preston academy coach Will Still, are also considering him as an option.

Burnley are currently without a permanent manager, with Craig Bellamy placed in charge of first-team affairs after Vincent Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich. The Dutch media are reporting that Ruud van Nistelrooy is close to agreeing a deal to become the next manager at Turf Moor though.

Coventry, Preston's other reported competitor for Camara meanwhile, are spending £4m to sign New Zealand midfielder Marko Stamenic. The Sky Blues have agreed a fee in that region to sign Stamenic - who played in the Champions League last season for Red Star Belgrade.