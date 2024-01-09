Preston North End's decision could be taken out of their hands after Liverpool were hit with an injury to one of their key players.

Calvin Ramsay's future at Preston North End is doubtful. Ryan Lowe admitted he could return to Anfield. (Image: Getty Images)

Liverpool are to be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after sufering an injury which could have an effect on Calvin Ramsay's loan at Preston North End.

The England international suffered the injury against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday, and the Reds are now without another defensive player. He hyper extended his knee and has a slight tear with the scan ruling him out for at least a few weeks, but things will then be assessed after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will have to find new dynamics without him because he made our game flexible but hopefully it is three weeks," said assistant manager Pep Lijnders to BBC Sport in a pre-match press conference.

"We will really miss him."

His injury comes at a time where Ramsay's future at Deepdale is uncertain. The Scotland right-back has been limited to just two appearances and his time with PNE has been hampered by injuries and a bout of COVID-19.

North End boss Ryan Lowe admitted earlier this month that there was the possibility that Ramsay could return to Anfield. He has struggled to break in to the first-team since recovering from his knee injury. Brad Potts has cemented the right-back spot, and as a result the 20-year-old has been out of the match-day squad for the last five games.

"Well, there is a possibility with everything," said the PNE boss last week to the LEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, you look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in - which is why we signed him, to compete with Pottsy. The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He's now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.

"Calvin has got the opportunity every day, like most players, to get back into the squad. I had a brief chat with him the other day about it and he's obviously disappointed he is not in and around the squad - because he feels he can help and get into the team. The problem he has got is that we've got someone like Brad Potts, who has been one of our most outstanding performers since I came through the door.