The transfer window has been open for a little over a week now and several Championship clubs have been busy

Preston North End have yet to sign anyone in the January transfer window however they have completed one deal.

Lewis Leigh has joined League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra on loan in their first piece of business this month. Leigh returned from his loan at non-league Bromley and has been shipped straight back out for what is his first loan spell in the EFL. He was one of two returnees this month after Mikey O'Neill's deal at Southport expired.

It remains to be seen what kind of business PNE will conduct this month given how tricky it is in the negotiation process. Several players have been linked with a move to Deepdale but so far it is speculation and nothing else. No deals in terms of incomings seem imminent, however there is a suggestion that perhaps Calvin Ramsay could return to Liverpool after enduring an injury-hit loan spell.

Championship clubs are likely to be in the same market for players, especially when it comes to loans. It comes as no surprise that the most common means of a transfer this month has been loans, and a few of them have been a Premier League team loaning out one of their under-21's players. January is a month where several players are recalled from their loans if it hasn't worked out, or in some cases it has and they've done enough to earn a move to a higher division.

We're nine days into the transfer window so far and to date there have been 14 completed deals according to TransferMarkt. Out of the 14 only four of them have been permanent departures. Take a look at the Championship deals done so far including business from Preston North End, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

