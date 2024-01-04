Calvin Ramsay

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has not ruled out Calvin Ramsay getting recalled from his loan spell by Liverpool.

The summer signing has played one match for PNE since his arrival in June. Ramsay, who signed for the Reds for £6.5million in June 2022, had an injury hit first campaign at Anfield. North End moved quickly in the summer to snap him up, but Ramsay returned to Liverpool on the eve of the season starting - for rehabilitation on another knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fourth month spell on the sidelines for him, before a start against Queens Park Rangers eventually came his way on December 1st. The former Aberdeen man outlined his determination to make an impact, but Ramsay now finds himself down the pecking order. Lowe, in his latest press conference, was asked whether he'd be against the Reds bringing him back this month.

"Well, there is a possibility with everything," said the PNE boss. "Again, you look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in - which is why we signed him, to compete with Pottsy. The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He's now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well."

Lowe added: "Calvin has got the opportunity every day, like most players, to get back into the squad. I had a brief chat with him the other day about it and he's obviously disappointed he is not in and around the squad - because he feels he can help and get into the team. The problem he has got is that we've got someone like Brad Potts, who has been one of our most outstanding performers since I came through the door.