Preston North End's last five transfer windows gives us an insight as to what could happen in 2024.

Preston North End are yet to conduct any real notable business in the January transfer window as fans await their first signings.

Lewis Leigh's loan move to Crewe Alexandra is the only thing to write home about at the minute. The out of contract midfielder has headed to Gresty Road to join them in their League Two promotion battle and before he left, Ryan Lowe gave him some advice.

Ryan Lowe has so far had two winter transfer windows to work in. He's recruited a total of five players and three of those have been loan arrivals. It's perhaps a sign that if any business is to be done it might be waiting to see if there are any Premier League sides willing to part with their younger players.

North End's squad is pretty packed at the minute and if any business is to be done it's likely that there might have to be some players to make way for new arrivals. It's been suggested that Calvin Ramsay could potentially head back to Liverpool after enduring an injury-hit spell at Deepdale. He's been limited to just two appearances for North End's first-team and wasn't involved against Chelsea in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Sometimes it's good to look to the past so you can compare it to the present. Here we take a look at the last five transfer windows which has given us a total of 19 arrivals. Some players are still at the club to this day whilst others have gone on to play in the UEFA Champions League after a big money move whilst others are rivals in the Championship.

1st January 2019: Josh Ginnelly Joined for an undisclosed fee from Walsall in January 2019. Made only nine appearances and had loan spells at Bristol Rovers and Hearts before signing a permanent deal with the latter in 2021. He's now at Swansea City, but suffered a likely season-ending injury just a few games into his spell in South Wales.

3 January 2019: Brad Potts Joined from Barnsley for fee reported to be around £1.5m. He has been at Deepdale since and to date has made 198 appearances for the club.

3 January 2019: Jayden Stockley Joined from Exeter City for a reported fee of £750,000. Made 71 appearances for North End where he registered eight goals and six assists. Had a loan spell at Charlton Athletic which was later made permanent. He's now playing for Fleetwood Town in League One.